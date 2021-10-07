Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 22,303.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089,154 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 11.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,100. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

