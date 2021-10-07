Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 421,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,549,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

