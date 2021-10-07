Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8,588.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855,888 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.58. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

