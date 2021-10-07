Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1,323.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,964 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 373,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

