Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,132,592 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32,089.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.54. 280,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,410. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

