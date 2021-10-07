Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,250 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 945.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

