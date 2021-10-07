Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 595,510 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,217.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $112.43. 196,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.