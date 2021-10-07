Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,835,693 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21,754.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $35,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.