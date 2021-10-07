Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3,002.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $291,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 3,519,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

