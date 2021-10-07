Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 61,433.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,169 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.79% of Natural Alternatives International worth $18,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $370,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,300 shares of company stock worth $346,408 over the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NAII traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Natural Alternatives International Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

