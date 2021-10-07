Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $103.70 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Gold Trust worth $103,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 462,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,638,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

