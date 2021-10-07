Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $209.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12,014.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $209,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,084,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 3,077,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.