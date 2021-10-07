Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $21.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5,613.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 182,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

