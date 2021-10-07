Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72,656.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Tesla worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.82.

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $786.39. 399,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $778.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $731.33 and its 200 day moving average is $679.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

