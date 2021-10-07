Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12,719.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,107 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

PG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.