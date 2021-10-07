Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16,809.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.90% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.78. 946,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,094,492. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $163.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.