Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 22,512.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,429 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 171.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 652,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 166,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,614. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

