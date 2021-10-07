Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 543,020.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after buying an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 1,312,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 17.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 317,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,854. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

