Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21,919.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.64. 87,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,712. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.