Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 19,343.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466,906 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.79% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGLB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,466,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,824,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,884. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

