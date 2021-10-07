Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5,371.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,126 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of PulteGroup worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

PHM traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,380. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

