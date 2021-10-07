Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $51.12 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,966,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.68% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

IXG stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.12. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,731. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

