Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30.56 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 824,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 511,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,889. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29.

