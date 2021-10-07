Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 390,153 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4,336.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,153 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ABM Industries worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.