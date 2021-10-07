Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 41,628 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after acquiring an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,010. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

