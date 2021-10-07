Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59,850 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1,288.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,121,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 169,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,810,430. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.