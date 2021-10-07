Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,094,280 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $58,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.77. 1,185,579 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.