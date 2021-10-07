Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,808,086 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8,261.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 2.43% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $128,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 3,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

