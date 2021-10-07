Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 949,770 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,018.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,770 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 374,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

