Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96,260 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4,555.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,260 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 105,370 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 261,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NYSE:F traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 2,597,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,589,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

