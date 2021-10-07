Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5,831.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.79. 37,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

