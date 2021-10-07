Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,731.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,397 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $62.24. 145,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,890. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

