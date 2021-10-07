Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1,013.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Heritage Commerce worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

HTBK stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $714.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

