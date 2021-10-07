Lido DAO Token Price Hits $4.19 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00007757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $102.86 million and approximately $163.98 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.67 or 0.99861462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.54 or 0.06577665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

