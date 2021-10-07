Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $4.50. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 92,236 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.