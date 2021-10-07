Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $45.58 million and $1.05 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00224872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00103107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012203 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

