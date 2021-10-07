LikeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $21.76 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and approximately $23,761.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00224872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00103107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012203 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,059,009,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,235,994 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.