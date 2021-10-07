Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$95.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s previous close.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

LNR stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.37. 77,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.89. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$42.97 and a 52-week high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.3100008 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

