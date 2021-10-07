LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $59,545.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00046863 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

