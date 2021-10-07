Liquity Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $5.52 or 0.00010232 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $947,672.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,932.94 or 0.99982454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06417438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,949,600 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.