Lisk Machine Learning (LML) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00133554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,011.80 or 0.99719783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.88 or 0.06526301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

