Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0368 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $101,375.06 and approximately $13.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,217.44 or 1.00047389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00053245 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00537786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

