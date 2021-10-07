Lithium Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Lithium has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $5.33 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00132678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,048.30 or 0.99935316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.29 or 0.06562646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,154,746 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

