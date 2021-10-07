Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $275.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.04 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

