Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

LOB stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

