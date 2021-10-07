Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
LOB stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.
In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
