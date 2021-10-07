Livenodes Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026431 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.