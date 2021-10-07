LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,724. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

