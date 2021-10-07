LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 1,372.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,893 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

SCD stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,715. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

