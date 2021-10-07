Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $719,568.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 91.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,588,093 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.