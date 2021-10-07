LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 44.5% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,601.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

